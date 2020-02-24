Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Aditya Birla Capital gets 1,000 cr foreign investment from Jomei

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2020, 07:40 PM IST PTI

  • DEA has communicated its approval to the company for foreign investment by Jomei for the purpose of subscription to the preferential issue of the company
  • Shares of the company closed at 87.15 apiece on the BSE, down 3.27% from the previous close

NEW DELHI : Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said it has received a foreign investment of 1,000 crore from Jomei Investments Ltd in lieu of preferential allotment of shares.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), vide its letter dated February 21, has communicated its approval to the company for foreign investment by Jomei for the purpose of subscription to the preferential issue of the company, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

It said the company is proposed to allot 10 crore equity shares at a price of 100 apiece for an aggregate consideration of 1,000 crore to Jomei.

"With such approval being received, we confirm that all regulatory approvals in relation to preferential allotment of equity shares to Jomei have now been received and, thus, allotment of equity shares to Jomei is proposed to be completed within 15 days from the date of receipt of DEA approval," it said.

Shares of the company closed at 87.15 apiece on the BSE, down 3.27 per cent from the previous close.

RELATED STORIES
Loan book shrank for the second consecutive quarter to ₹48,400 crore due to de-growth in structured finance book (Mint file)

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net profit rises 37% to 256 crore

1 min read . 08 Nov 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout