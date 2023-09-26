Aditya Birla Capital infuses ₹750 crore into its financial services arm Aditya Birla Finance Limited1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The company in a regulatory filing said that ABCL is making the investment in ABFL to meet its growth and funding requirements and improve its leverage ratio.
Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, on Tuesday said that it has infused ₹750 crore that, Aditya Birla Capital Limited (“the Company" or “ABCL") has on 26 September 2023, made an investment of Rs. 749,99,98,868 (Rupees Seven Hundred Forty Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Eight Only) on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Finance Limited (“ABFL"), which is a a wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company.