Aditya Birla Cap profit up 35%1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 10:28 PM IST
The firm’s interest income was up 58.5% year-on-year to ₹2,805 crore during the March quarter. Its total revenue grew 31% y-o-y to ₹9,146 crore in Q4 FY23.
MUMBAI : Aditya Birla Capital, the holding company of the group’s financial services business, announced a consolidated net profit of ₹609 crore in the March quarter of FY23, up 35% from a year ago, driven by higher interest income.The firm’s interest income was up 58.5% year-on-year to ₹2,805 crore during the March quarter. Its total revenue grew 31% y-o-y to ₹9,146 crore in Q4 FY23. The company on Thursday said its board has approved a fundraising of up to ₹3,000 crore through equity or debt in one or more tranches.
