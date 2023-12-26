Aditya Birla Capital to invest 900 crore in two subsidiaries on rights basis

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), the financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group, Tuesday said it is infusing ₹850 crore and ₹50 crore in its subsidiaries, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) and Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd (ABCDL) respectively on a rights basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...we wish to inform you that, Aditya Birla Capital Limited (‘the Company’ or ‘ABCL’) has made investments on a rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Finance Limited (‘ABFL’) — ₹849,99,99,456 (Rupees Eight Hundred Forty Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Ninety Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty Six Only) and Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL) — ₹50,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Crore Only)," the company in a stock exchange filing.

Also Read | India's current account deficit narrows to 1% of GDP in July-Sept Pursuant to the investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL. “Percentage shareholding of ABCL in ABFL continues to remain at 100%," and both the entities continue to be wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company in the filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd allotted the equity shares on 26 December 2023, the company said.

Also Read | RBI, other banks receive threat mail for executing 'biggest scam in India' The investments in both the subsidiaries are aimed at "meeting their growth and funding requirements", the company added.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd ended at ₹159.90, up by ₹0.100, or 0.063% on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

