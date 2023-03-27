Aditya Birla Capital to sell entire stake in ABIBL3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:12 PM IST
The company said the sale involves the transfer of all 25.65 lakh shares of Rs. 10/- each, representing 50.002% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL, to Edme Services Private Ltd, which is part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund
MUMBAI : Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), a company under the Aditya Birla Group, announced on Monday the sale of its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL), which is a non-material subsidiary of the Company.
