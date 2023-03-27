Aditya Birla Capital to sell entire stake in ABIBL

In an exchange filing, the company said, the sale involves the transfer of all 25.65 lakh shares of Rs. 10/- each, representing 50.002% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL, to Edme Services Private Ltd, which is part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund. Infocyber India Private Limited, the other shareholder of ABIBL, will also sell its 49.998% stake in the company to the Edme Services Private Ltd.