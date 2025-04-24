Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2025

Livemint
Published24 Apr 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla awarded Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2025 from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Padma Bhushan Awardee, received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award from RSS Chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat, at a function in Mumbai on April 24. Birla was bestowed the Award in honour of his pivotal role in shaping India’s growth story. Past recipients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, singer Asha Bhosale, and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar was instituted in 2022 in memory of the late legendary singer by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, a public charitable trust maintained by the Mangeshkar family for over 35 years.

