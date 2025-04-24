Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2025

Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Padma Bhushan Awardee, received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award from RSS Chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat, at a function in Mumbai on April 24. Birla was bestowed the Award in honour of his pivotal role in shaping India’s growth story. Past recipients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, singer Asha Bhosale, and actor Amitabh Bachchan.