Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail launches campaign with Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL)-owned Tasva, a brand set up in conjunction with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, has launched a new campaign with its brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday.
The campaign, ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’, will be the company’s first multi-media platform campaign film and will be run across television channels. Set in a wedding home, the campaign is a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as she is experiencing the wedding jitters, imagining life ahead as a married couple while he playfully yet earnestly urges her to see themselves as two best friends starting a wonderful journey wherein there will be no attempt to change each other.
It has been conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather and has been shot by ace director Shashanka Chaturvedi and photographer Tarun Khiwal. The company said it is a contemporary take on celebrations and self-expression.
“I am excited to join the company as its brand ambassador. It’s amazing how the brand is making Indian celebrations and occasions so much more stylish, modern and fresh, which is what my personal style is as well. The campaign captures present-day India and its celebrations perfectly", said Kapoor.
Actor Ananya Panday added, “Starting my association with the brand’s #EkNayaNazariya campaign is very special. It captures modern India’s thinking in such a beautiful way."
Tarun Tahiliani, its chief design officer said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday perfectly capture the vision. It’s a beautiful film and they light up the screen with their presence. It is a blend of contemporary and traditional. I couldn’t be more pleased to have this thought come to life with our brand ambassadors."
Sandeep Pal, its CEO added, “Our first campaign film has been well-timed to capture the festive fervour across the country. We’re certain that our brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday will create enthusiasm."
According to IMARC Group, the Indian textile and apparel market reached a value of $151.2 billion in 2021. It expects the market to reach $344.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.
