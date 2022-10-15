Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail launches campaign with Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday

The campaign, ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’, will be the company’s first multi-media platform campaign film and will be run across television channels. Set in a wedding home, the campaign is a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as she is experiencing the wedding jitters, imagining life ahead as a married couple while he playfully yet earnestly urges her to see themselves as two best friends starting a wonderful journey wherein there will be no attempt to change each other.