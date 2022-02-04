Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to set up entity to acquire, scale D2C brands

ABFRL will leverage capabilities around design, product creation, sourcing, and brand building in the offline space, while creating a fashion and lifestyle products-led portfolio in the digital space as well, the it said. The company will accelerate the process of building the D2C framework and identifying key talent for this play by tapping into the broader tech ecosystem and will collaborate effectively with its e-commerce partners, technology service providers, digital marketing agencies to scale this business rapidly, it said.