Aditya Birla Fashion forms JV with Christian Louboutin for India market
This collaboration envisages the transfer of the current Indian business into a newly incorporated subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion where the partners will hold equal stake
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), on Wednesday announced a joint venture with high-end Parisian footwear brand Christian Louboutin, strengthening its play in India’s small but growing luxury goods market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message