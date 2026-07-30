Aditya Birla Fashion plans Lafayette store every 2 years as luxury market booms

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) aims to expand the footprint of French luxury department store chain Galeries Lafayette in India by opening a new large-format outlet roughly every two years, betting that the country’s luxury market is entering a new phase of growth as more affluent consumers buy premium goods domestically rather than overseas.
The retailer, which has an exclusive partnership to develop and operate Galeries Lafayette in India, opened its first store at Mumbai’s heritage-listed Watson’s Hotel building last year. It is now evaluating two to three locations for its second outlet in Delhi, which is expected to open in the second half of 2028, while Hyderabad or Bengaluru are likely to follow.