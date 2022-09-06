Aditya Birla Fashion may cross revenue goal by 2026: chairman

“We followed up our first designer partnership with Shantanu & Nikhil by forging new alliances in FY21 with two of India’s most iconic designers—Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi. Both these partnerships will further strengthen our presence in the luxury wedding and designer wear market. In FY22, your company also announced a tie-up with one of India’s youngest next-gen designers Masaba Gupta," he said.