Aditya Birla Fashion picks up 51% stake in Masaba label for 90 crore

The brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around ₹500 crore in the next five years. In FY21—Masaba Lifestyle Private Limited reported revenue of ₹14 crore. In the current fiscal it is estimated to clock in ₹30 crore in revenue, according to information available in ABFRL’s filing. House of Masaba was founded in 2009—it is engaged in sales and distribution of apparel, non-apparel, beauty and personal care and accessories. The bridge-to-luxury brand offers Prêt, Indian and Indo-Western outfits.

