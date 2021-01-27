Aditya Birla Fashion to acquire 51% in designer brand Sabyasachi

Mumbai based retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% stake in Indian luxury designer label Sabyasachi, a brand owned by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said it will infuse ₹398 crore for 51% interest in the label run by Sabyasachi Couture, a partnership firm, engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution and sale of designer apparels, jewellery and accessories under its own brand “Sabyasachi".

Sabyasachi Couture was incorporated in 1990. In FY 2020, it had a revenue of ₹274 crore. ABFRL said Sabyasachi brand has strong Indian roots and global appeal. It enjoys a strong franchise in India, US, UK and the Middle East. The ABFRL platform will complement brand Sabyasachi on its journey to becoming a global luxury house out of India, the statement added.

To be sure, Sabyasachi will be ABFRL’s third investment in an Indian ethnic wear brand since mid-2019. In July 2019, the company announced partnership with India’s leading fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil with the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Finesse International Design Private Limited, their company that makes bespoke apparel for men and women under the brand name ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’.

In June 2019, the company, which retails brands such as Louis Philippe, Peter England and Van Heusen, acquired ethnic apparel and lifestyle retailer Jaypore for ₹110 crore. The deal was intended to help ABFRL tap the fast-growing ethnic apparel market.

The stake in Sabyasachi will further add weight to ABFRL’s growing ethnic wear portfolio. It will accelerate the company’s strategy to capture a large share of ethnic wear market through a comprehensive and attractive portfolio of brands, across key consumer segments, usage occasions and geographies, the company said in a statement.

The company expects to build a large ethnic wear business over next few years to complement its strong and diverse portfolio in western wear segment of the Indian apparel market.

Commenting on the deal, Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL said: “We believe that over the next few years, ethnic wear is going to be an increasingly important category as young and confident Indians rediscover their culture and heritage. The Sabyasachi brand, through its emphasis on excellence in design and craftsmanship has set new benchmarks and captivated the imagination of the sophisticated global Indian consumer... Over the next few years, ABFRL intends to craft a portfolio that addresses the entire gamut of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury."

The proposed acquisition is subject to necessary statutory approvals.

ABFRL is part of the Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,788 crore in FY19-20, it is a pure-play fashion house with a network of 3,025 stores.

