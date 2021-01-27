Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in designer brand Sabyasachi for 398 cr

Retail and fashion company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has announced a strategic partnership with designer brand Sabyasachi by signing a definitive agreement for acquiring 51% stake in Sabyasachi brand, the company said in a regulatory fiiling.

The cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired will be approximately ₹398 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

“Through Sabyasachi brand, ABFRL will be able to tap luxury and bridge to luxury segments across all categories such as apparel, jewellery and accessories," the company said in a regulatory statement.

“Through this investment, ABFRL will strengthen its position in the largest and amongst the fastest growing apparel segment, in line with its stated long term strategy of building a formidable play in ethnic wear segment," it further added.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is 30-45 days.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said: “We are proud to partner Sabyasachi in its journey to become the only global luxury brand from India. We see a ‘Made in India’ global brand like Sabyasachi occupying the pinnacle of our ethnic wear portfolio. Over the next few years, ABFRL intends to craft a portfolio that addresses the entire gamut of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury."

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, CEO and Founder, Sabyasachi Brand, said: "I am honoured and excited to have found that partner in Kumar Mangalam Birla and ABFRL. Aligned in our vision, and committed to excellence, we will work together to grow a truly global luxury brand out of India.

Sabyasachi brand was incorporated in the year 1990 and it is engaged in designer apparel, jewellery and accessory for men and women. The brand has a franchise in India, US, UK and the Middle East

