Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in designer brand Sabyasachi for 398 cr

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said: “We are proud to partner Sabyasachi in its journey to become the only global luxury brand from India. We see a ‘Made in India’ global brand like Sabyasachi occupying the pinnacle of our ethnic wear portfolio. Over the next few years, ABFRL intends to craft a portfolio that addresses the entire gamut of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury."