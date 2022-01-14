Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in Masaba Lifestyle for ₹90 crore1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 12:32 PM IST
The 'Masaba' brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around Rs. 500 Cr in the next 5 years.
The 'Masaba' brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around Rs. 500 Cr in the next 5 years.
|
Listen to this article
India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said on Friday it will buy a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for ₹90 crore.
Masaba Lifestyle houses apparel, non-apparel, beauty, personal care, and accessories businesses under the brand 'Masaba'.
In a statement to indices, the company said that the partnership aims to create a young, aspirational and digital-led portfolio play, across the affordable luxury segment in the fashion, beauty and accessory categories.
The 'Masaba' brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around Rs. 500 Cr in the next 5 years.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!