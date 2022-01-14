India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said on Friday it will buy a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for ₹90 crore.

Masaba Lifestyle houses apparel, non-apparel, beauty, personal care, and accessories businesses under the brand 'Masaba'.

In a statement to indices, the company said that the partnership aims to create a young, aspirational and digital-led portfolio play, across the affordable luxury segment in the fashion, beauty and accessory categories.

The 'Masaba' brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around Rs. 500 Cr in the next 5 years.

More details awaited

