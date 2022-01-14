Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in Masaba Lifestyle for 90 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in Masaba Lifestyle for ₹90 crore1 min read . 12:32 PM IST
The 'Masaba' brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around Rs. 500 Cr in the next 5 years.
India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said on Friday it will buy a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for ₹90 crore.
Masaba Lifestyle houses apparel, non-apparel, beauty, personal care, and accessories businesses under the brand 'Masaba'.
In a statement to indices, the company said that the partnership aims to create a young, aspirational and digital-led portfolio play, across the affordable luxury segment in the fashion, beauty and accessory categories.
More details awaited
