Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in Masaba Lifestyle for 90 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to buy 51% stake in Masaba Lifestyle for 90 crore

Retailers such as Benetton, Levi’s, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail; and fast-food chains such as Domino’s and McDonald’s have made progress on their store opening plans
1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Livemint

The 'Masaba' brand is targeting to achieve annual revenues of around Rs. 500 Cr in the next 5 years.




India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said on Friday it will buy a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for 90 crore.

Masaba Lifestyle houses apparel, non-apparel, beauty, personal care, and accessories businesses under the brand 'Masaba'.

In a statement to indices, the company said that the partnership aims to create a young, aspirational and digital-led portfolio play, across the affordable luxury segment in the fashion, beauty and accessory categories.

More details awaited

