Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said on Tuesday it had in-principal approved buying exclusive online and offline rights to the global sports wear brand Reebok for the Indian market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited(ABFRL) today announced the signing of a long-term licensing agreement, which grants ABFRL exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale, e-commerce and Reebok branded retail stores in India and other ASEAN countries, as per the company statement.

“This deal marks a foray for ABFRL into India’s fast-growing sports and activewear segment. Over the last few years, this segment has been growing rapidly on the heels of rising income levels, increased health consciousness and the adoption of active lifestyles by young Indians," it said.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said, “as Indians get more active, athletic and health focussed, their consumption of apparel and accessories is expected to increasingly change in line with these trends, providing an opportunity to build iconic brands of global repute. Reebok is one of the leading brands in the sporting goods industry globally and has built a very strong presence in the Indian market over the last two decades."

In partnership with ABG, we plan to accelerate Reebok’s business in India, combining its global appeal and salience amongst Indian youth. This transaction further strengthens the ABFRL portfolio and increases our ability to engagewith consumers across various need spaces."This partnership helps further ABG’s global Reebok strategy of assembling a network of core operatingpartners around the world who are committed to driving innovation and growth while upholding thebrand’s integrity and values.

Appealing to the Indian youth ABFRL will partner with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the newly established global brand hub based in Boston, on all product design, development, innovation andcreative direction to drive a unified brand voice and vision.

Corey Salter, Chief Operating Officer, ABG added, “We are very pleased to expand our existing partnership with ABFRL, which includes Forever 21 and other ABG brands, and are confident that ABFRL will be successful in solidifying Reebok’s position with agrowing audience of fansin India and Southeast Asia."

