Aditya Birla fashion unit to buy majority stakes in three brands3 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 10:12 AM IST
- The move will be first step to create India’s largest portfolio of disruptor fashion, lifestyle brands
TMRW, a wholly-owned unit of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd, is all set to buy majority stakes in three startups, in what would be its first step towards creating one of India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion and lifestyle industry, said at least two people aware of the matter.