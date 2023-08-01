Aditya Birla Group acquires 100% stake in KA Hospitality1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group: The Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of full stakes of KA Hospitality. Now, the group owns chains like Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai, CinCin
Aditya Birla Group acquired full stake in KA Hospitality, announced the company on Tuesday. The acquisition has resulted in the addition of four new restaurant brands, Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin in its portfolio.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×