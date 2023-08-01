Hello User
Home/ Companies / News/  Aditya Birla Group acquires 100% stake in KA Hospitality

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:28 PM IST Livemint

Aditya Birla Group: The Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of full stakes of KA Hospitality. Now, the group owns chains like Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai, CinCin

Aditya Birla Group has acquired KA Hospitality

Aditya Birla Group acquired full stake in KA Hospitality, announced the company on Tuesday. The acquisition has resulted in the addition of four new restaurant brands, Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin in its portfolio.

Founded in 2011, the hospitality services owns the home-grown brand CinCin and has the franchise rights to the other three global restaurant brands. Its first enterprise was Hakkasan Mumbai, the Michelin-awarded establishment from London with outposts in the Middle-East, Asia and USA.

“In 2023, KA Hospitality became a part of Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality," said the company in its profile.

After Hakkasan, the company brought down Yauatcha, London's famous dim sum and tea house to Mumbai. It was a big success and was later expanded to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

In 2017, KA brought down Nara, Bangkok's go-to Thai institution, which brings this vibrant cuisine in a modern setting, complemented by warm Thai hospitality, in the heart of BKC and Colaba. After bringing international brands, the company shifted its focus to homegrown brands like CinCin, cicchetti.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
