Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s children inducted on board of Hindalco

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's children Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla have been inducted on its board.
The board of Hindalco Industries Ltd, at its meeting held on Tuesday, inducted Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors, the company said in a statement.
Ananya is a successful business woman and platinum selling artist. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is the second largest MFI in the country.
