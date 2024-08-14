Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s children inducted on board of Hindalco

  • The board of Hindalco Industries Ltd, at its meeting held on Tuesday, inducted Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors, the company said in a statement.

Published14 Aug 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's children Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla have been inducted on its board.

Ananya is a successful business woman and platinum selling artist. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is the second largest MFI in the country.

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 08:11 AM IST
