New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday announced its foray into the premium casual dining space that will see the conglomerate open restaurants in collaboration with chef-restaurateur Rahul Akerkar.

The group’s foray into the food services market will be housed under Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA) that will build more premium casual dining restaurants across India. ABNA currently operates Jolie’s, a members-only luxury club in Worli, Mumbai.

ABNA, promoted by Aryaman Vikram Birla—son of Kumar Mangalam Birla—aspires to create the most preferred house of food and beverages brands in India.

Chef Akerkar founded Mumbai’s now shut Qualia—a fine-dine restaurant. He has joined ABNA’s wholly owned subsidiary as a creative director and director, cuisine and will be responsible for the restaurant’s concept and the culinary vision.

Post-covid, India’s affluent consumers have been spending on dining experiences. As a result, demand for premium casual dining restaurants is set to increase.

“The dynamism and buoyancy of the Indian consumption story is driving a preference for premium experiences. High disposable income among the rising middle class in India, and the expansion of the urban cosmopolitan lifestyle is driving the boom in dining out behaviour. Therefore, the demand for premium casual dining restaurants (PCDR) is expected to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences," said Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNA. The first restaurant will open up in Mumbai in the next quarter.

The vision is to build the best F&B Brands, with a clear focus on both quality and value for customers, Birla said.

“I am thrilled to join the team at ABNA and introduce our latest concept—a casual, neighborhood, restaurant for all seasons, weeknight dates, or lunches with a co-worker. The food with a European backbone, is an ode to my mixed Indian and European parentage and my travels across the globe," said Akerkar.

The move marks the growing influence India’s large conglomerates now hold over India’s retail market—with interests in apparel retail, lifestyle, casual dining and cafe. For instance, lats year, Reliance Brands, announced its first foray into food & beverage retail with global food chain Pret A Manger. Tata Group’s subsidiary operators the Starbucks coffee chain in India.