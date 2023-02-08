Aditya Birla Group forays into premium casual dining market
The group’s foray into the food services market will be housed under Aditya Birla New Age that will build more premium casual dining restaurants across India
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday announced its foray into the premium casual dining space that will see the conglomerate open restaurants in collaboration with chef-restaurateur Rahul Akerkar.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×