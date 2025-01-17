Aditya Birla Group to tap franchise partners for jewellery brand expansion
Summary
- The move marks the Aditya Birla Group's aggressive push into India's ₹6.7-trillion branded jewellery market, aiming to scale its Indriya brand to 100 stores within 18 months through a franchise model.
New Delhi: The Aditya Birla Group plans to partner with franchisees to scale its newly launched jewellery brand, Indriya, aiming to open 100 stores over the next 18 months, according to a top executive. The move marks an aggressive push into India’s ₹6.7-trillion ($81 billion) branded jewellery market.