Aditya Birla Group’s Pilani Investment to sell UltraTech stake worth ₹1,909 crore

Aditya Birla Group’s Pilani Investment and Industries Corp. is seeking to raise as much as ₹1,909 crore ($200 million) by selling a 0.57% stake in UltraTech Cement Ltd through a block trade on Thursday, 13 August, according to a term sheet seen by Mint.
The seller is offering about 1.7 million UltraTech shares at a floor price of ₹11,481 apiece, a 3% discount to the cement maker’s closing price of ₹11,836 on 12 August. Pilani Investment currently holds a 1.5% stake in UltraTech, while promoter entities collectively own more than 59%.