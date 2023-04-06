Aditya Birla’s TMRW to float ESOPs to retain top executives

1 min read . 12:03 AM IST

Aditya Birla’s TMRW to float ESOPs to retain top executives

Aditya Birla Group?s fashion and lifestyle venture, TMRW, will offer stock options for its top brass to drive growth and retain senior executives. The direct-to-consumer platform is also looking to hire senior talent from startups and consumer firms. TMRW is offering equity to its top leaders for the first time, including former Facebook and Bain executive Prashanth Aluru, the CEO and co-founder of the venture. The equity plans are structured along the lines of startups such as Honasa Consumer Ltd and GlobalBees. TMRW aims to create the largest portfolio of disruptor brands in fashion and lifestyle.