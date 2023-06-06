Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail biz with ₹5000 crore investment2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 12:24 PM IST
The new venture Novel Jewels will have large-format exclusive jewellery retail stores across India, with in-house jewellery brands, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group is set to foray into the branded jewellery retail business with an investment of ₹5,000 crore, competing with heavyweights such as Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×