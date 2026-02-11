Aditya Birla Group's ABNAH partners with JOE & THE JUICE to launch café brand in India

Aditya Birla Group’s hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), announced a strategic partnership with JOE & THE JUICE to launch and operate the international café brand in India. This marks the group’s entry into a scalable food services sector as part of its strategy to develop a diverse portfolio of brands across different occasions and price points, it said in a statement.

The Danish brand joins Aditya Birla Group’s portfolio of foodservice brands, which includes international names such as Yauatcha, Hakkasan, and Nara Thai, as well as local brands such as CinCin, Ode, Waarsa, and Supa San. The first flagship store of JOE & THE JUICE is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, JOE & THE JUICE has grown to more than 480 locations across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Announcing this strategic partnership, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and founder of ABNAH said, “India is at an inflection point of consumption, led by structural tailwinds of rising discretionary spending, favourable demographics and premiumisation. The Aditya Birla Group has been expanding across diverse consumer businesses, including fashion and lifestyle, food services, jewellery, paints, and digital-first brands.

Speaking on the collaboration, JOE & THE JUICE’s CEO Thomas Noroxe said, “We view India as a pivotal market in our long-term growth strategy and are proud to partner with the Aditya Birla Group on this journey. This marks JOE & THE JUICE’s first true strategic entry in Asia - into a market experiencing rapid development, with consumer preferences evolving quickly, particularly towards premium and health-focused offerings."

