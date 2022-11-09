Aditya Birla Health Insurance, IDFC First Bank tie up for bancassurance

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), on Wednesday announced its bancassurance partnership with IDFC First Bank for the distribution of health insurance products through the bank’s state-of-the-art digital platform and its wide distribution network.
Vikas Sharma, head of Wealth Management & Private Banking, at IDFC First Bank said, “We look at the partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance, a trusted brand in the health insurance space, as yet another step in our customer-first endeavour. Protection solutions are an integral part of any financial planning exercise and we are committed to offer best value health insurance solutions to our customers through this partnership."
Mayank Bathwal, CEO - Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “We are pleased to partner with IDFC First Bank, which is a fast-growing name in the domestic banking sector. This bancassurance partnership will help further strengthen our distribution and unlock growth opportunities through the Bank’s wide network. This tie-up will help us reach the extended market base with our ‘Health First’ insurance solutions thereby increasing insurance penetration in the country. Our alliance with IDFC FIRST Bank will also help empower the Bank’s customers with protection solutions from our comprehensive product portfolio.’’
Aditya Birla Health Insurance company has a presence in over 4,000 cities spread across the length and breadth of the country. With a vast network of more than 10,000 hospitals, ABHI can provide health insurance facility to the deeper and underpenetrated parts of the country.
IDFC FIRST Bank has a digital-first approach and serves customers through its state-of-the-art netbanking platform and an intuitive, user-friendly and contemporary mobile app, which complement its nationwide branches, ATMs and loan servicing centres.
