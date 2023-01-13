Aditya Birla Health Insurance in bancassurance partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHICL), the health insurance joint venture of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL), on Friday announced having signed a bancassurance partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank for distribution of health insurance products through the bank’s network of branches across India.
NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHICL), the health insurance joint venture of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL), on Friday announced having signed a bancassurance partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank for distribution of health insurance products through the bank’s network of branches across India.
This partnership will enable ABHICL to expand its national footprint and reach Punjab & Sind Bank’s widely distributed network of 1,528 branches and its customers.
Punjab & Sind Bank’s customers and employees will have access to ABHICL’s comprehensive suite of health-first insurance plans, which are aimed at rewarding customers for practicing a healthy lifestyle with innovative products such as, incentivized wellness benefits of up to 100% Health ReturnsTM and chronic management programme, Day 1 cover for asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes; wellness coaching on nutrition and fitness; counselling on mental health, among others.
With this, ABHICL now has 18 bancassurance partners with over 70,000 direct selling agents, all over India.
“... With our customer first approach we are happy to share Aditya Birla Health insurance protection and health first solutions with all our customers," said Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “...This alliance is a significant push towards our distribution growth plan, which will allow us to offer need-based, cost-effective, and technologically advanced health insurance solutions to millions of Punjab & Sind Bank customers across India. This alliance will further aid us in our vision of health insurance for all."
ABHICL has more than 200 branches, with a diversified presence in over 4800 cities spread across the length and breadth of the country. With a vast network of more than 10,000 hospitals, ABHICL can provide health insurance facility to the deeper and under-penetrated parts of the country. The Punjab & Sind Bank’s customers will benefit from a varied range of new-age products offered by Aditya Birla Health to ensure a healthy life for themselves and their loved ones.
