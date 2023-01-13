Aditya Birla Health Insurance in bancassurance partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank

ABHICL has more than 200 branches, with a diversified presence in over 4800 cities spread across the length and breadth of the country. With a vast network of more than 10,000 hospitals, ABHICL can provide health insurance facility to the deeper and under-penetrated parts of the country. The Punjab & Sind Bank’s customers will benefit from a varied range of new-age products offered by Aditya Birla Health to ensure a healthy life for themselves and their loved ones.