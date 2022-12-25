Aditya Birla leads race to acquire TCNS stake

“TCNS’ Q2 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was about 17% lower than the street and our estimates, led by nearly 300 bps miss on the margins front. Lower margins were led by higher marketing and growth investments, which are expected to continue. In Q3 (festive sales), the Aurelia brand has returned to pre-covid levels on a like-to-like (LTL) basis, but recovery for the W brand is lagging due to slower traction in certain styles (fabric issue). Ongoing festive recovery is slower versus our expectations of about 15% LTL growth (versus pre-covid levels) across channels, leading to a nearly 10% cut in our FY23 revenue estimates. Our FY24E revenue estimates factor in nearly 8% LTL growth versus pre-covid, which seems fair given the introduction of accessories and price hikes," brokerage Emkay Global said in a 12 November report.