Aditya Birla’s TMRW invests Rs289 cr in eight D2C brands1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:16 AM IST
TMRW buying majority stakes in eight direct-to-consumer brands in fashion space signals consolidation in D2C brands market
TMRW buying majority stakes in eight direct-to-consumer brands in fashion space signals consolidation in D2C brands market
Aditya Birla Group’s TMRW unit on Monday said it invested ₹289 crore in buying majority stakes in eight direct-to-consumer brands in the fashion space, signalling consolidation in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands market in the country.