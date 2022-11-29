Aditya Birla’s TMRW invests Rs289 cr in eight D2C brands

“We’re looking to build a portfolio of 10-12 brands in our first year. To get to that foundation, we are looking to invest anywhere between ₹500-600 crore. The current starting point is that these eight brands are tracking at a run rate of ₹700 crore, and our ambition is to scale them to ₹1,500 crore in the next 12 months," Prashanth Aluru, CEO and co-founder of TMRW, said in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}