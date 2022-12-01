Aditya Birla’s TMRW to invest Rs200 crore in Bewakoof

“With Bewakoof’s loyal consumer base and our value-add in design, technology, brand building and supply chain, we aim to scale this brand to ₹500 crore plus in the next two years. With Bewakoof and other D2C brands in our portfolio, we see the leading digital first brands of tomorrow disrupting and fueling e-commerce growth in India," said Prashanth Aluru, chief executive and co-founder, TMRW.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}