Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC partners BentallGreenOak for credit investment vehicle

The investment vehicle will target structured debt investments in post-approval real estate projects primarily in tier 1 metropolitan locations.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, announced its collaboration with BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management advisor that is part of the alternatives asset management business of SLC Management, to form a structured credit investment vehicle.
As part of the collaboration, ABSLAMC will rely on the advice from BentallGreenOak while recommending investment opportunities to the investment committee, as per a press release.
A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “We look forward to this association that enables leveraging each other’s strengths and developing a formidable partnership. The real estate sector is seeing a strong revival with housing loan interest rates at decadal lows and property prices largely remaining flat. We believe substantial savings due to falling interest rates and stagnant property prices will aid in affordability and further lead to higher demand, especially in the residential real estate segment."
“The residential real estate sector in India is structurally attractive, driven by favourable demographics, a healthy domestic talent pool, low mortgage rates and improving transparency," said Sonny Kalsi, Co-CEO, BentallGreenOak. “Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is a leading asset manager with a strong local track record, and we are committed to investing our global resources and capabilities to build this partnership and deliver access to exciting new investment avenues for our global investors and clients."