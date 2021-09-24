Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to launch IPO on 29 September

Premium The beeline for IPOs reflects the current buoyancy in the primary market.mint

2 min read . 24 Sep 2021

The IPO, which is a pure offer for sale by joint venture partners Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., will be priced at ₹695-712 per share, the firm said. Collectively, the two shareholders are selling a total of 38.88 million shares.