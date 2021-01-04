Aditya Birla Sun Life equity MF now open to buy global stocks

As part of the conversion to its equity fund to a flexicap scheme, Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Asset Management Co. Ltd has introduced a provision for up to 35% investment in international stocks. The name of the equity fund, which has assets under management of ₹12,000 crore, will also change to Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund.

Following a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular, requiring multi-cap funds to invest at least 25% of their corpus in large-, mid- and small-cap companies each, a host of fund houses have moved their multi-cap schemes to the flexicap category. Schemes in the flexicap category can allocate their money between market segments as per the fund manager’s discretion.

“As per regulations, you can invest in overseas companies within the limit and, hence, it is being enabled in case the fund manager wants to use this window to invest in overseas stocks as well. In some of our funds we already have exposure to companies like Starbucks and L’Oreal," said A. Balasubramanian, chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The move also comes in the wake of similar moves by other AMCs, including by Tata Asset Management Co., introducing a provision for international stocks in Tata Large Cap Fund, Tata Focused Fund and Tata Digital India Fund in November. This type of hybrid domestic-global equities model has been popularized by the success of Parag Parikh Long Term Equity, a scheme that doubled its assets in 2020 to close to ₹6,000 crore this year.

Returns for the past 10 years show that international equities outperformed domestic stocks with the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) delivering a return of 14.5% compared to 10.10% for domestic Indian stocks as measured by the Nifty 500 Total Returns Index (as of 25 December 2020).

“This will lower the risk for investors because global markets can move in different directions from the domestic market, reducing overall NAV fluctuation. If, however, you already have global exposure through another fund, take a call on how you will maintain your target global allocation and not exceed it," said Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services.

