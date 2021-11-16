NEW DELHI : Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), announces the launch of its new-age savings solution, ABSLI Assured Savings Plan. A non-participating savings product, this plan will provide fully guaranteed lump sum benefits on policy maturity and will offer consumers long-term financial security, by integrating savings and protection in a single plan.

The ABSLI press release said, "Keeping in mind the financial needs of the new-age customer, ABSLI Assured Savings Plan provides guaranteed monetary cushion to protect policyholder’s important life milestones such as child’s education, retirement planning, legacy planning, etc. especially in face of unpredictable circumstances and economic uncertainty."

ABSLI Assured Savings Plan offers the flexibility to tailor one’s diverse savings and protection needs across life phases. This hyper-personalized savings plan provides fully guaranteed benefits on death or maturity, along with the convenience of customizing the plan benefits as per the customer’s desired milestones. The plan offers varied choices such as, joint life protection, multiple premium payment term options, flexible policy term and rider options, to help design a unique resolution for the policyholders and their family members.

In addition to the guaranteed lumpsum benefit, policyholders will be eligible to receive accrued loyalty benefits, on the maturity of the policy, which will further boost the total pay-out. Policyholders will also be able to enhance their financial safety net by adding multiple protection-oriented riders such as critical illness riders, accidental death riders, etc., as per the ABSLI press release.

Key features of ABSLI Assured Savings Plan includes:

Guaranteed benefit: Fully guaranteed benefits to cater to your life’s milestones worry-free.

Loyalty additions: Loyalty additions are added to your policy to boost your maturity corpus, provided all due premiums have been paid.

Flexibility: Choice of various premium payment terms, policy terms, and sum assured multiples to suit your requirements.

Financial security for your loved ones: Get comprehensive risk cover in case of death of the life insured.

Joint life protection option: Cover your spouse in the same policy through the joint life protection option.

Enhance your protection: Avail of additional risk cover through riders, as per the ABSLI press release.

Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “The experience of living through the pandemic and an uncertain economic environment has made individuals more aware and financially cautious. ABSLI’s Assured Savings Plan provides the right mix of protection and savings benefit for a hassle-free, non-compromised future."

