Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Fixed Maturity Plan. Know details

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Fixed Maturity Plan. Know details2 min read . 03:57 PM IST
- This plan offers policyholders short- and long-term financial security and provides returns of up to 6.41% along with a life cover.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), announced the launch of a savings solution ABSLI Fixed Maturity Plan, a non-linked, non-participating endowment product providing fully guaranteed benefits as a lump-sum on maturity. This plan offers policyholders short- and long-term financial security and provides returns of up to 6.41% along with a life cover.
The plan is a single-pay proposition (premium payment term) and allows the policyholder to choose from a wide range of policy terms (5-10 years) to fit individual needs. Also, starting at 100%, the surrender benefit will increase by 1% every year, ensuring policyholders do not lose their money in case they have to surrender the policy. Through its new offering, ASBLI intends to cater to investors who prefer simplified products like fixed deposits.
Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “The ABSLI Fixed Maturity Plan gives the required cushion of financial guarantee for all their dreams with industry-best returns, allowing them to plan their investments accordingly. It also provides them with a comprehensive life cover which safeguards their family in case of an eventuality."
ABSLI Fixed Maturity Plan offers the benefit of choosing from a range of varied sum assured. The policyholders can either avail of Option A (1.25X to 1.77X sum assured) or Option B (10X to 10.42X sum assured). The returns will depend on the choice of sum assured; thus, Option A will attract higher returns as compared to Option B.
The minimum policy loan can be ₹5,000 and the maximum of 80% for Plan Option A & 65% for Plan Option B of the applicable surrender value less any outstanding policy loan balance as on that date.
The maximum entry age to avail of the plan is 60 years (Option A) and 50 years (Option B), while the minimum age is 8 years. Furthermore, the minimum annualized premium is ₹12,000 and the minimum sum assured is ₹15,000.