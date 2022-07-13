Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ABSLI Fixed Maturity Plan. Know details

The plan is a single-pay proposition (premium payment term) and allows the policyholder to choose from a wide range of policy terms (5-10 years) to fit individual needs. Also, starting at 100%, the surrender benefit will increase by 1% every year, ensuring policyholders do not lose their money in case they have to surrender the policy. Through its new offering, ASBLI intends to cater to investors who prefer simplified products like fixed deposits.