Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund CIO Fixed Income Maneesh Dangi resigns

Maneesh Dangi, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund has resigned, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Mint. Dangi has left to pursue his research interests and due to some family commitments, the person added.

Dangi managed an AUM of around 1.7 lakh crore and had joined the fund house in 2006.

Mahesh Patil who was CIO Equity at ABSL Mutual Fund will continue to exercise overall supervision over all its schemes. Koustubh Gupta will take over as head of fixed income and Sunaina D’Cunha will take over as head of fixed income (credit), the person confirmed.

