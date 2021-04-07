Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund CIO Fixed Income Maneesh Dangi resigns

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund CIO Fixed Income Maneesh Dangi resigns

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
1 min read . 11:01 PM IST Neil Borate

  • Dangi managed an AUM of around 1.7 lakh crore and had joined the fund house in 2006
  • Mahesh Patil who was CIO Equity at ABSL Mutual Fund will continue to exercise overall supervision over all its schemes

Maneesh Dangi, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund has resigned, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Mint. Dangi has left to pursue his research interests and due to some family commitments, the person added.

Maneesh Dangi, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund has resigned, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Mint. Dangi has left to pursue his research interests and due to some family commitments, the person added.

Dangi managed an AUM of around 1.7 lakh crore and had joined the fund house in 2006.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Dangi managed an AUM of around 1.7 lakh crore and had joined the fund house in 2006.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mahesh Patil who was CIO Equity at ABSL Mutual Fund will continue to exercise overall supervision over all its schemes. Koustubh Gupta will take over as head of fixed income and Sunaina D’Cunha will take over as head of fixed income (credit), the person confirmed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.