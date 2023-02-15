Aditya Birla to sell stake in renewables business
Standard Chartered hired to sell up to 49% stake for around $400 mn
NEW DELHI : Aditya Birla Group has hired Standard Chartered to sell up to 49% stake in the group’s renewable energy business to raise around $400 million, two people aware of the development said, as the conglomerate aims to bolster its position in India’s rapidly growing clean energy sector.
