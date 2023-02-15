Aditya Birla to sell stake in renewables business

Investor interest in India’s clean energy sector is further boosted by surging demand for power and the Union government’s stance, as articulated by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech. “India is moving forward firmly for the ‘panchamrit’ and net-zero carbon emission by 2070 to usher in green industrial and economic transition. This Budget builds on our focus on green growth," she said on 1 February. India has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 while also reducing carbon intensity by 45% from 2005 levels. “We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors. These green growth efforts help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy and provide for large-scale green job opportunities," Sitharaman said in her speech.