NEW DELHI : Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital will invest over ₹300 crore in Maharashtra to set up 20 eye hospitals across the state and over 100 outreach clinics in the next three years, the firm said on Friday.

Aditya Jyot also announced to merge with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, which has a network of 100 hospitals spread across India and Africa.

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals is led by chairman Amar Agarwal and was founded in 1957

“We have a ₹1,000 crore expansion plan to increase our footprint pan-India to 200 hospitals in the next three years, along with 500 outreach centres," Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals, said.

“This is a very significant milestone for us as we have literally hit a century with this merger. Aditya Jyot Hospital becoming a part of our chain has taken our total tally of eyecare facilities across India and abroad to 100," he said.

The Group’s presence spans across 11 countries and over 10 states in India. Its facilities are staffed by a team of over 400 ophthalmologists and 4,000 employees. They have treated over 12 million patients so far and offer not only quality eyecare, but also academic and research programs in ophthalmology and related fields. The chain has been on a growth spree across the country, with more than 60 units added to its network in the past five years alone.

Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital is a four-storey hospital in Wadala in the heart of Central Mumbai. The first NABH Accredited eye hospital in the city, it is one of the very few facilities with all specialities of eyecare under one roof, making cross consultation easy and seamless. It has cutting-edge facilities both for basic and advanced diagnostic tests and surgeries. Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital has been consistently recognized as one of the most trusted eyecare hospitals in Mumbai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.