Aditya Jyot to invest over 300 cr to set up 20 eye hospitals in Maharashtra

The Group’s presence spans across 11 countries and over 10 states in India. Its facilities are staffed by a team of over 400 ophthalmologists and 4,000 employees. They have treated over 12 million patients so far and offer not only quality eyecare, but also academic and research programs in ophthalmology and related fields. The chain has been on a growth spree across the country, with more than 60 units added to its network in the past five years alone.

