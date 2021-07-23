NEW DELHI: Serial hospitality entrepreneur Aditya Kilachand on Friday announced the launch of luxury wellness company Avas Wellness that will develop wellness living spaces in India.

It has launched its first Wellness Living Project in Alibaug, Maharashtra which is also backed by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Gaurav Kapur as individual investors. Kapur hails from the family that co-founded YES Bank.

Avās Wellness has partnered with architectural firm SAOTA for designing wellness spas and homes. The Living Project in Alibaug offers eco-friendly homes and an indulgent spa and wellness centre, multi-cuisine cafes, jogging tracks and a pool.

“Our homes offer a 360 degree living experience, with a strong emphasis on health and goodness. We believe health is the ultimate luxury in today’s world and we have created our community around it. Avās spas are mindful of specific individual needs and mould themselves to a programme designed to heal and revive," said Kilachand, CEO of Avās Wellness.

Kilachand has been operating in the hospitality industry for over a decade. He launched 'Prive' membership-only Night Club (2006) followed by a contemporary Japanese restaurant 'Tetsuma' (2008) -- both in Mumbai. He has also invested in his first development, 'Palms' at Saral village, Alibaug.

Kilachand aims to build a community that believes in holistic wellness as a lifestyle and is looking for a personalised experience with measurable results, by assisting guests in how to sleep and eat, breathe and live better. His vision is also backed by the two investors.

Gaurav Kapur, investor in the Avās Wellness project, said the need for a second home, away from the city is increasing exponentially. “With the wellness aspect attached with Avās Wellness, they will uplift the everyday quality of living on multiple levels - physical, mental, psychological and spiritual as well as find a place to rejuvenate," he added.

“I believe the Avas concept of combining luxury with a well thought through holistic lifestyle deeply resonates with my personal philosophy of treating my body and mind with utmost respect," said Serum Institute’s Poonawalla.

