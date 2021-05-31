Aditya Puri investing alongside Carlyle in PNB Housing Finance

MUMBAI: PNB Housing Finance on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs4,000 crore in capital led by the Carlyle group.

Pluto Investments, an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, L.P. and Carlyle Asia Partners V, L.P. will invest up to Rs3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, at a price of Rs390 apiece.

Existing shareholders of the company which include Alpha Investments Fund, a fund managed by Ares SSG, will invest Rs400 crore and General Atlantic Singapore will invest Rs390 crore.

As part of this transaction, Salisbury Investments Pvt. Ltd., the family investment vehicle of former HDFC bank managing director Aditya Puri will invest Rs25 crore. Puri, senior advisor to PNB Housing Finance, is expected to be nominated to the company’s board as a Carlyle nominee director in due course.

“The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals as well as shareholder approval. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Takeover Regulations, the proposed transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer by Pluto Investments S.a.r.l. for the purchase of up to 26% equity shares of PNB Housing Finance from public shareholders," a company statement said.

Post the capital infusion (including warrants), the capital adequacy ratio of the company as of March 31 will increase from 18.7% to over 28%.

PNB Housing Finance will use the funds to augment capital adequacy, reduce gearing and accelerate growth with a focus on retail housing including self-employed and affordable housing loans.

“We have developed a strong partnership with PNB Housing Finance since our investment six years ago, leveraging our industry expertise and networks to help the Company navigate sector headwinds, strengthen its business, and position it for future growth. This substantial additional investment reflects Carlyle’s strong commitment to India as a core market. We look forward to continuing our partnership with a leading bank like PNB to support the Company as it embarks on a new growth journey," said Sunil Kaul, managing director of the Carlyle Asia advisory team.

Last week PNB Housing Finance said it has executed a revised trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB). The existing brand arrangement will continue to govern the use of PNB trademark until the former's shareholding is 30% or more. Once the shareholding falls below 30%, the new agreement will replace the existing one. As per revised agreement, in the event PNB's shareholding in PNB Housing falls below 20%, PNB would have the right to terminate the revised agreement. In case of such termination, PNB Housing shall be allowed a transition period of up to 24 months.

