Aditya Puri investing alongside Carlyle in PNB Housing Finance

Last week PNB Housing Finance said it has executed a revised trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB). The existing brand arrangement will continue to govern the use of PNB trademark until the former's shareholding is 30% or more. Once the shareholding falls below 30%, the new agreement will replace the existing one. As per revised agreement, in the event PNB's shareholding in PNB Housing falls below 20%, PNB would have the right to terminate the revised agreement. In case of such termination, PNB Housing shall be allowed a transition period of up to 24 months.